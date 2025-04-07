Green Dera Plantation-drive Kicks Off Under Derajat Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) As part of the Derajat festival, the Forest Department launched the Green Dera Plantation Drive with a large-scale tree plantation event held at Dhap Chabak.
The initiative is aimed to promote environmental conservation and counter the growing threats of climate change.
Member of National Assembly (MNA) Faisal Amin Gandapur was the chief guest of the event while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for sports Zia-ul-Haq, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms Sarah Rehman, DC Tank Tanveer Khan, Divisional Forest Officer Amin-ul-Islam, along with forest officials, staff, and schoolchildren were also present on this occasion.
To mark the commencement of the drive, all dignitaries and participants planted saplings.
In his address, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur underscored the urgent need for collective action against global warming, calling tree plantation a crucial strategy to mitigate its impact.
“Initiatives like this not only bring us closer to a greener Pakistan but also help tackling critical issues like air pollution and oxygen scarcity,” he said, adding that 50,000 saplings will be planted during the initial phase.
DC Ms Sarah Rehman praised the environmental awareness among the residents of Dera Ismail Khan and highlighted the region’s success during the 'billion Tree Tsunami projectv, where record-level plantations gained international recognition.
“Trees are a vital national asset,” she remarked. “We owe it to future generations to preserve and protect our natural environment.”
The plantation drive is expected to continue with active public involvement, supporting national and global efforts to combat climate change through reforestation.
