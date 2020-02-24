Green economy would change the fate of Pakistan: Qalandar Lodhi

UrduPoint.com
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :KP minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Monday said that forests are the essential part of the economy of a country, for a parallel economy planting trees is a must. He said this while addressing Plant a Tree drive in Abbottabad.

The minister further said that forests keep the fertility the land, the government would forcefully stop illegal chopping the trees, PM Imran Khan has introduced the world's 2nd largest plantation programme for a clean environment and improvement of the economy, the green economy would change the fate of Pakistan, adding Lodhi said.

While addressing DFO Abbottabad highlighted the need for plantation and said that for the development of a country 25 percent area must consist of forests, besides increasing the fertility of the land forests also stops land erosion and make the clean environment for humans and wildlife.

He further said that Plant a Tree is the world's 2nd largest afforestation through which we would plant 10 billion trees.

Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam while addressing Clean and Green Pakistan drive in Ayub Medical Complex said that plants are the largest source of Oxygen on earth, he further said that any living being can survive for 16 days without food but cannot survive more than 30 seconds without oxygen.

Large-scale forests in rural areas are invaluable in protecting the quality of drinking water sources when rain falls on bare land, it erodes the soil and transports it to the river, forests reduce this process, and prevent other contaminants being similarly washed off the land into streams, adding the commissioner said.

He said that in Pakistan we have only 18 days of water reserve, India 80 days, China 300 days and America 900 days, we all need to plant a tree and make successful Clean and Green Pakistan drive for the sake of our own future.

Commissioner Hazara said that Pakistan is a victim of climatic changes, to protect floods and other environmental changes we need to plant more and more trees and focus on our forests, more than 5000 different species of plants are existing on planet earth from them humans and animal fulfill their needs.

At the end of the ceremony, Syed Zaheer ul Islam planted a tree and also took part in an awareness walk along with school children.

