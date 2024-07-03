Open Menu

Green Electric Meters Not Banned: LESCO

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has refuted the news reports regarding ban on Green Electricity Meters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has refuted the news reports regarding ban on Green Electricity Meters.

The LESCO spokesman clarified in a media statement here Wednesday that the company has not taken any such decision to ban the green meters. He, however, added that for the convenience of consumers, the NOC (No Objection Certificate) of AMI meters (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) would be issued instead of green meters. He explained that installation of AMI meters would solve the problem of over-billing for consumers, besides helping in decreasing the incidence of power theft.

The spokesman also clarified that due to closure of LESCO's I-Con Valley feeder for repair works, electricity supply was cut off in some areas of Arayan. He mentioned that advance notification of power outages was given through advertisements in newspapers. The power supply remained suspended from 7am to 11:40am in the said areas. LESCO apologizes for the inconvenience caused to its customers, he said.

