Green Enclave Housing Scheme prices increased owing to delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The price of the Green Enclave-I Housing scheme of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has been increased due to delay of years in the execution of the project.

The project was initiated in 2009, which was delayed due to a suo-moto notice taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the apex court disposed off the case in 2013, sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

They said the cost of the project has been increased from around Rs2.980 billion to Rs5,558 billion and eventually the allottees would have to bear the extra burden in case of escalation in the price of the plot.

The sources said a construction agreement has been signed and development work has been started in December 2019, which would be completed in next two years.

The layout plan of another scheme Green Enclave-II was also on cards and the development work would start in next 60 days. The said scheme was stalled due to the failure of earlier partner in providing required land, they added.

They said that subsequently, the authority has signed a new agreement with Commoner Sky Garden on land sharing basis and up to 6,000 kanals of land have already been transferred on the name of FGEHA.

To a question, they said that the Ministry of Housing and Works had also started about five housing projects under Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

They said that the projects would be constructed at Kashmir Avenue Apartments in G-13, Chaklala Scheme at Rawalpindi, Skyline Apartments at Top City, Indus Vista Apartments in B-17 and Lifestyle Residency in Lahore.

The sources said that the all these projects would be a gated community having car parking, commercial areas and amenities.

They said that most of the members who applied for the project were interested in Kashmir Avenue Apartments in G-13 and they made it their top priority.

