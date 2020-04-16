UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Green Enclave Housing Scheme Prices Increased Owing To Delay

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:09 PM

Green Enclave Housing Scheme prices increased owing to delay

The price of the Green Enclave-I Housing scheme of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has been increased due to delay of years in the execution of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The price of the Green Enclave-I Housing scheme of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has been increased due to delay of years in the execution of the project.

The project was initiated in 2009, which was delayed due to a suo-moto notice taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the apex court disposed off the case in 2013, sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

They said the cost of the project has been increased from around Rs2.980 billion to Rs5,558 billion and eventually the allottees would have to bear the extra burden in case of escalation in the price of the plot.

The sources said a construction agreement has been signed and development work has been started in December 2019, which would be completed in next two years.

The layout plan of another scheme Green Enclave-II was also on cards and the development work would start in next 60 days. The said scheme was stalled due to the failure of earlier partner in providing required land, they added.

They said that subsequently, the authority has signed a new agreement with Commoner Sky Garden on land sharing basis and up to 6,000 kanals of land have already been transferred on the name of FGEHA.

To a question, they said that the Ministry of Housing and Works had also started about five housing projects under Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

They said that the projects would be constructed at Kashmir Avenue Apartments in G-13, Chaklala Scheme at Rawalpindi, Skyline Apartments at Top City, Indus Vista Apartments in B-17 and Lifestyle Residency in Lahore.

The sources said that the all these projects would be a gated community having car parking, commercial areas and amenities.

They said that most of the members who applied for the project were interested in Kashmir Avenue Apartments in G-13 and they made it their top priority.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Supreme Court Naya Pakistan Car Rawalpindi Price December 2019 All From Government Agreement Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financia ..

4 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Says Victory Day Parad ..

2 minutes ago

US to Send Higher-Level Delegation to May 9 Parade ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 78,000, Rec ..

2 minutes ago

US Share in WHO Budget Around 15%, Crisis Bad Time ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.