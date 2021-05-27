UrduPoint.com
Green Eurobond: Farrukh Congrats WAPDA On Reaching Int'l Markets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:29 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday congratulated the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on making the debut at international market with the launch of a Green Eurobond amounting to $500 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday congratulated the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on making the debut at international market with the launch of a Green Eurobond amounting to $500 million.

In a tweet, he said the WAPDA achieved this feat without any financial obligation on the government, adding it attracted six-fold bids from the international green financing organizations with oversubscribed reaching close to the $3 billion amount.

"Congratulations at launch of debut US$ 500 Million Green Eurobond by WAPDA to reach international markets on its own credentials for 1st time & without any financial obligation on govt. WAPDA's bond went 6 oversubscribed reaching close to US$ 3 billion. These are New Horizons for Pak," he tweeted.

