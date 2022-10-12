UrduPoint.com

Green Financing Imperative For Climate Change Mitigation: Sherry Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Green Financing imperative for climate change mitigation: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the "green financing" was imperative for mitigation of climate change where adaptation plan was prerequisite to ensure the climate resilience of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the "green financing" was imperative for mitigation of climate change where adaptation plan was prerequisite to ensure the climate resilience of the country.

The minister convened a meeting of the Taskforce on Green Financing, discussing at length, the framework and policies required to deal with the access to climate funds.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Government Effectiveness Dr Jahanzaib Khan and representatives from Economic Affairs Division, Foreign Affairs and Finance Division.

Talking on the issue of Green Financing, the minister stressed, "We are unable to unlock any climate financing despite our need for $101 billion merely for EV Transition.

GEF and GCF are the sole UNFCCC entities in Pakistan, dealing with climate financing. But the funding process is lengthy and ineffective. Adaptation rebuilding and mitigation would require sizeable funding that is yet to materialize. We need to look at our own ability to establish climate governance across provinces."In conclusion, she stressed, "At this point, in the flood-hit areas, we have no ability to execute climate governance. 33 million people have been affected badly. All our climate resilience funds have been disbursed for helping the flood-hit. We need to look for other donor platforms, which can provide our country with the much-needed resilience and recovery funds. Speed and scale for adaptation climate finance will be on the agenda for the upcoming conference of the parties (COP)."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sherry Rehman Colombian Peso All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan's progress linked with Imran's accountabi ..

Pakistan's progress linked with Imran's accountability: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 minutes ago
 No Plan For Secondary Russia Sanctions After Oil P ..

No Plan For Secondary Russia Sanctions After Oil Price Cap in Place - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami delegation meets Chief Mini ..

Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Israeli Government Approves Agreement With Lebanon ..

Israeli Government Approves Agreement With Lebanon to Demarcate Maritime Borders

5 minutes ago
 Putin Invited to G20 Summit, Format to Be Known So ..

Putin Invited to G20 Summit, Format to Be Known Soon - Kremlin

5 minutes ago
 Russia, African Partners to Prepare New Cooperatio ..

Russia, African Partners to Prepare New Cooperation Schemes for 2nd Summit - Dip ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.