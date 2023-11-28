ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Green Horizon Pakistan, the one-day groundbreaking national conference on climate change that attracted attention and participation from notable stakeholders, policymakers, and experts on Tuesday focused on addressing the challenges and solutions for countering the country's environmental challenges.

The event was attended by a wide array of significant entities including government officials, environmental advocates, and academics who came together to explore innovative approaches for combating climate change through market-driven solutions.

The conference was based on technical dialogues that drew on available sciences and the latest findings on Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Appliances, and Carbon Credits and their benefits for Pakistan, a news release said.

The conference featured distinguished consultants, Asad Mahmood, and award-winning Dr. Naveed Arshad, who not only delivered impactful policy briefs but also made firm demands from the government to mobilize the private sector investment in the mitigation of climate change, promote international cooperation on climate change, consider carbon markets as a platform for countries to work together to reduce emissions on a global scale and should actively engage in regional cooperation and knowledge sharing on carbon markets, learning from the experiences of other countries and exploring opportunities for joint initiatives.

Dr. Naveed Arshad, who was bestowed with Tamgha-e-Hilal by the government of Pakistan, served as the keynote speaker at the Green Horizon Pakistan.

He shared insights into the potential of EVs for revolutionizing the country’s transport sector.

His policy brief emphasized government investments in RND, increased public awareness on sustainability, and stimulated the domestic EV manufacturing landscape.

His authority on EVs and environmental policies gave the participants a comprehensive analysis of sustainability and the need for mitigating the environmental impact of household consumption.

Furthermore, Mr. Asad Mahmood delved into the intricacies of sustainable appliances and carbon markets in Pakistan. He shed light on the potential for economic growth, and environmental security by stressing the need for establishing a robust carbon market mechanism for incentivizing businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.

The conference came at a crucial point when the Conference of Parties (COP) is around the corner where representatives from different countries will deliberate on the means of mitigating global warming and climate change.

The conference served as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and collaborations among stakeholders, fostering a sense of shared responsibility for building a greener and more sustainable future for Pakistan.

Green Horizon Pakistan serves as a platform for generating dialogue among key stakeholders to address the climate crisis in Pakistan. The policy, discussions, and community engagement aimed to contribute to the development of sustainable outcomes for a greener, prosperous Pakistan.

Green Horizon Pakistan was held by the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and was funded by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF).