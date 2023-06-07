UrduPoint.com

Green Hydrogen Project To Provide Business, Employment Opportunities: Imtiaz Sheikh

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Green Hydrogen project to provide business, employment opportunities: Imtiaz Sheikh

Sindh Energy Minister, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, on Wednesday, said that Green Hydrogen project will generate vast business and employment opportunities in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Energy Minister, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, on Wednesday, said that Green Hydrogen project will generate vast business and employment opportunities in the province.

The minister expressed the views while presiding over a meeting held here to review progress on the first green hydrogen production plant of Pakistan. The project is being set up by China State Grid and Oracle Energy near Gharo town of district Thatta, said a news release issued here.

Chief Executive Officer China State Grid Zheng Lei To, CEO of Oracle Energy Naheed Memon, Secretary Energy Abu Bakr Madani, Director Alternative Energy board Imtiaz Shah and other concerned officers participated in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that 400 MW capacity Green Hydrogen plant had planned production capacity of approximately 54750 tonnes per annum and it would be operated by wind and solar energy.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that Sindh government has issued letter of intent (LoI) for the establishment of the project while 7000 acres of land has also been allotted near Gharo Jhimpir wind corridor in district Thattha for the project.

He said that the green hydrogen project would provide direct employment opportunities to 6000 people and indirect employment to 2000 people.

He further said that the Sindh government was working vigorously on its vision for the welfare of the people and providing employment and establishment of several alternative energy projects were manifestations of its vision.

