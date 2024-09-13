Green- I,II, Sky Garden housing projects be completed by December 2025: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, informed the National Assembly on Friday that the Green One, Green Two, and Sky Garden housing projects are progressing well and are expected to be completed by December 2025.

During the question hour, he invited assembly members to visit the project sites, assuring them that arrangements could be made for them to accompany ministry officials during such visits.

Addressing another query, the minister clarified that no final decision has been made regarding the future of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) employees.

He assured the assembly that these employees remain government servants and that their jobs are not at risk. There will be no unjust treatment towards them.

He also mentioned that a legislative amendment is being prepared to address any changes concerning the PWD.

He said that no definitive decision will be made until the bill is presented and approved in the Assembly.