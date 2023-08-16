Green Initiative by School Education Department South Punjab commences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :In a significant stride towards combating climate change, Multan on Wednesday witnessed the inauguration of the Miyawaki Forest Plantation 2023, a pioneering effort orchestrated by the School education Department South Punjab.

The ceremonial event took place at the distinguished premises of Government High School Jama-ul-Aloom in New Multan.

Dignitaries present at the event included Secretary School Education South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmed, Secretary Forest South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, and Additional Secretary School Education South Punjab, Agha Zaheer Shirazi.

The scope of this initiative is vast, as Miyawaki Forest is designed to be established across 258 schools, spanning 11 districts in South Punjab. Secretary of Schools Education South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan, emphasized the magnitude of the project, disclosing that 116,000 trees will take root as part of the year's Miyawaki Forest Campaign.

Encompassing a sprawling expanse of 14 thousand marlas, this green initiative is set to transform the landscape of 258 schools in South Punjab. As Secretary of School Education South Punjab, he pointed out, the conservation of these newly planted trees will be a collective effort involving teachers, students, and school personnel, ensuring their flourishing growth.

Rana Salim Ahmad Khan further underscored the holistic benefits of this reforestation endeavor. Apart from bolstering the ecological landscape, the greening of school premises is projected to improve the overall environment and enhance the beauty of the educational institutions.

The event served as a reminder of the successful Phase 1 of Miyawaki Forest, wherein a remarkable 108,000 saplings were planted previously. Secretary School Education South Punjab highlighted the strategic placement of these Miyawaki forests on plots spanning 3 to 5 marla within school grounds.

As the enthusiasm for tree planting gains momentum among the students, Rana Salim Ahmad Khan assured that the completion of Miyawaki Forest Phase 2 is imminent, set to culminate within a span of two days.

Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, Secretary Forest South Punjab, emphasized the vital role of tree planting in mitigating climate change effects. The Forest Department's contribution to this noble cause, by providing plants to schools for the Miyawaki Forest, stands as a testament to their commitment.

Magsi further remarked that a nation's ecological health required 25% of its land to be covered by forests. He urged every citizen to play his part in this initiative by planting and nurturing the trees.

In light of the escalating impacts of climate change, the Secretary Forest South Punjab stressed the urgency of taking action. He advocated for the widespread adoption of Miyawaki Forests as a viable measure to counteract these effects.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals, including Director Public Instruction Secondary Education South Punjab, Mrs. Zahida Batul, Deputy Secretary School Education South Punjab, Khawaja Mazharul Haq, Deputy Secretary Saifur Rehman, and other officials from the School Education Department.