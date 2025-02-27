Green International University Delegation Visits Parliament House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A 77-member delegation from Green International University, including students and faculty members Thursday visited Parliament House under the auspices of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).
Senior Senate officials warmly welcomed the delegation and introduced them to various parliamentary affairs.
The delegation toured the Senate Museum, receiving a detailed briefing on the history and evolution of Pakistan’s parliamentary system.
A documentary showcasing the Senate’s formation, significant decisions, and parliamentary traditions was also screened.
Later, the delegation visited the Senate Hall, where they were given insights into Pakistan’s legislative process and the Senate’s role in governance.
The students engaged in an interactive session, asking questions about Senate proceedings and parliamentary practices, which were answered comprehensively.
The delegation expressed their gratitude to the Senate officials for their warm reception and informative sessions, describing the visit as a memorable and enriching experience.
