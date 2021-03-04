Green Islamabad project' moving at rapid pace: DG Environment

Director General environment CDA Naveed Tareen Thursday said that 'Green Islamabad project' is moving forward at a rapid pace, which aptly reflects vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to make highways and sectors pollution free

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General environment CDA Naveed Tareen Thursday said that 'Green Islamabad project' is moving forward at a rapid pace, which aptly reflects vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to make highways and sectors pollution free.

Talking to a private news channel, he said under the 'Green Islamabad project' CDA has been identifying the locations of various sectors, parks and highways to overcome pollution and plant trees.

He appealed the public to actively participate in plant for Islamabad campaign and added that effective monitoring of the campaign will be conducted.

He said that civil society, administration, forestry department and citizens should work together to make the campaign successful.

Naveed Tareen said that due to pollution the health of the general public is deteriorating and it was high time to initiate a response to the problem.

He said that the purpose of launching 'Green Islamabad' drive was to support the mission of government for Clean and Green Pakistan.

He also shed light on the impact of deforestation in the country that not only does cutting down trees lead to an increase in pollution but it also harmfully effects the public health.

He said plantation is essential for the next generations and role of public is very important for achieving the goal of Ten billion Trees Plantation campaign in the country.