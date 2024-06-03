Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday conferred Green Journalist Award upon environmental journalists and termed it a recognition to the services of media for highlighting climate action
The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) while celebrating World Environment Day 2024 in the series of different contents like awareness walk, debate competition etc, commenced the World Environment Day celebrations by organising Green Journalist Award here at National Press Club, whereas the awards were distributed by Romina Khurshid Alam.
Speaking on the occasion, Romina Khurshid Alam thanked the Director General EPA to revive the awards for climate reporters. She announced that the next climate awards would be held in the name of late Senior Reporter Shabbir Hussain who rendered his life in the line of duty.
"We are going to nominate and dedicate climate journalist awards for male and female journalists in the name of Shabbir Hussain. All four provinces should be taken on board for a national level recognition and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif those awards would be conferred," she added.
Romina said climate change and global warming has no borders and it's an integral part of our lives. She added that journalist were her eyes and ears who report hidden facts to her.
The PM's aide underscored that the press club was more than most welcome for collaborations to organise capacity building workshops and awards for supporting the journalist fraternity in improving its climate reporting skills.
"We have launched our first activity from the Press Club. The capacity building of journalists, policy and decision makers is important to learn and grasp the fundamentals of climate reporting," she added.
She also paid tribute to the unsung heroes, the fire fighters, who put their lives at risk during forest fire operations. Romina also appreciated the civic agencies and the armed forces for a holistic and coordinated response to the forest fires recently erupted in the Margalla Hills National Park.
