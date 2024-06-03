- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina
Green Journalist Awards Recognition To Media Services Highlighting Climate Action: Romina
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:49 PM
Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday conferred Green Journalist Award upon environmental journalists and termed it a recognition to the services of media for highlighting climate action
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday conferred Green Journalist Award upon environmental journalists and termed it a recognition to the services of media for highlighting climate action.
The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) while celebrating World Environment Day 2024 in the series of different contents like awareness walk, debate competition etc, commenced the World Environment Day celebrations by organising Green Journalist Award here at National Press Club, whereas the awards were distributed by Romina Khurshid Alam.
Speaking on the occasion, Romina Khurshid Alam thanked the Director General EPA to revive the awards for climate reporters. She announced that the next climate awards would be held in the name of late Senior Reporter Shabbir Hussain who rendered his life in the line of duty.
"We are going to nominate and dedicate climate journalist awards for male and female journalists in the name of Shabbir Hussain. All four provinces should be taken on board for a national level recognition and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif those awards would be conferred," she added.
Romina said climate change and global warming has no borders and it's an integral part of our lives.
The PM's aide underscored that the press club was more than most welcome for collaborations to organise capacity building workshops and awards for supporting the journalist fraternity in improving its climate reporting skills.
"We have launched our first activity from the Press Club. The capacity building of journalists, policy and decision makers is important to learn and grasp the fundamentals of climate reporting," she added.
She also paid tribute to the unsung heroes, the fire fighters, who put their lives at risk during forest fire operations. Romina also appreciated the civic agencies and the armed forces for a holistic and coordinated response to the forest fires recently erupted in the Margalla Hills National Park.
Director General, EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah in her welcome remarks said that the policy decisions and messages could not be shared to general public and decision makers without media as the latter's role was crucial in highlighting climate action. Therefore the Agency had started the world environment day celebrations from national press club, she added.
"Shabbir Hussain was one of the pioneer environmental journalists that worked tirelessly with EPA and no-one can make up the void he left after his demise. Journalism cam never be negative as it is meant for reformation and correction of the policy makers, regulators and stakeholders. Environment is the most important sector that demands attention of all stakeholders," Shah said.
She thanked the press club team and Secretary General Press Club for her support.
Secretary General Press Club Nayyer Ali lauded the efforts of the DG EPA and the PMs Coordinator for their efforts and requested the PM's Coordinator to also hold another award as there was also passion for climate reporting in Pakistan like the rest of the world.
Director, Labs and NEQS, EPA, Dr Ziagham Abbas welcomed the participants and introduced the Awards ceremony while highlighting the vision of Pak-EPA for promoting climate action.
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
KMC General meeting on June 10
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddle ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test5 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes3 minutes ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp5 minutes ago
-
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC9 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima3 minutes ago
-
KMC General meeting on June 1014 minutes ago
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers28 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD28 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held28 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society28 minutes ago
-
DC Vehari visits land record center in Burewala28 minutes ago