Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday conferred Green Journalist Award upon environmental journalists and termed it a recognition to the services of media for highlighting climate action.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) while celebrating World Environment Day 2024 in the series of different contents like awareness walk, debate competition etc, commenced the World Environment Day celebrations by organising Green Journalist Award here at National Press Club, whereas the awards were distributed by Romina Khurshid Alam.

Speaking on the occasion, Romina Khurshid Alam thanked the Director General EPA to revive the awards for climate reporters. She announced that the next climate awards would be held in the name of late Senior Reporter Shabbir Hussain who rendered his life in the line of duty.

"We are going to nominate and dedicate climate journalist awards for male and female journalists in the name of Shabbir Hussain. All four provinces should be taken on board for a national level recognition and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif those awards would be conferred," she added.

Romina said climate change and global warming has no borders and it's an integral part of our lives.

The PM's aide underscored that the press club was more than most welcome for collaborations to organise capacity building workshops and awards for supporting the journalist fraternity in improving its climate reporting skills.

"We have launched our first activity from the Press Club. The capacity building of journalists, policy and decision makers is important to learn and grasp the fundamentals of climate reporting," she added.

She also paid tribute to the unsung heroes, the fire fighters, who put their lives at risk during forest fire operations. Romina also appreciated the civic agencies and the armed forces for a holistic and coordinated response to the forest fires recently erupted in the Margalla Hills National Park.

Director General, EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah in her welcome remarks said that the policy decisions and messages could not be shared to general public and decision makers without media as the latter's role was crucial in highlighting climate action. Therefore the Agency had started the world environment day celebrations from national press club, she added.

"Shabbir Hussain was one of the pioneer environmental journalists that worked tirelessly with EPA and no-one can make up the void he left after his demise. Journalism cam never be negative as it is meant for reformation and correction of the policy makers, regulators and stakeholders. Environment is the most important sector that demands attention of all stakeholders," Shah said.

She thanked the press club team and Secretary General Press Club for her support.

Secretary General Press Club Nayyer Ali lauded the efforts of the DG EPA and the PMs Coordinator for their efforts and requested the PM's Coordinator to also hold another award as there was also passion for climate reporting in Pakistan like the rest of the world.

Director, Labs and NEQS, EPA, Dr Ziagham Abbas welcomed the participants and introduced the Awards ceremony while highlighting the vision of Pak-EPA for promoting climate action.