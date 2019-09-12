Green Kiosks to create business opportunities especially for women, transgenders: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said Green Kiosks will create new employment opportunities for women, marginalized factions including transgenders.

Visiting Green Kiosks selling environment-friendly bags, set up at a mega shopping mall of the Federal capital, he said these free of charge outlets has been established at various points in order to provide ease of doing business for environment-friendly bags sellers after a positive nod of the public for banning the plastic bags.

These kiosks are located at leading shopping malls including Centaurus Mall, Giga Mall, Safa Gold Mall, Jinnah Super and other business centers.

These kiosks are meant to provide a golden opportunity especially to women, transgenders and marginalized segment of the society for introducing their Eco-friendly bags at the big shopping centers without any rent, the adviser said.

He thanked the people and vendors for supporting the government stance of banning the polythene bags as it has horrible effects not only on human health but also on ecology.

He said, "Our mission is not to impose fine on the people rather to bring a behavioural change towards the use of plastic bags."He said the climate ministry will extend all out support to women, transgenders and others in home-made cotton bags making business.