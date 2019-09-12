UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Green Kiosks To Create Business Opportunities Especially For Women, Transgenders: Amin Aslam

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Green Kiosks to create business opportunities especially for women, transgenders: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said Green Kiosks will create new employment opportunities for women, marginalized factions including transgenders.

Visiting Green Kiosks selling environment-friendly bags, set up at a mega shopping mall of the Federal capital, he said these free of charge outlets has been established at various points in order to provide ease of doing business for environment-friendly bags sellers after a positive nod of the public for banning the plastic bags.

These kiosks are located at leading shopping malls including Centaurus Mall, Giga Mall, Safa Gold Mall, Jinnah Super and other business centers.

These kiosks are meant to provide a golden opportunity especially to women, transgenders and marginalized segment of the society for introducing their Eco-friendly bags at the big shopping centers without any rent, the adviser said.

He thanked the people and vendors for supporting the government stance of banning the polythene bags as it has horrible effects not only on human health but also on ecology.

He said, "Our mission is not to impose fine on the people rather to bring a behavioural change towards the use of plastic bags."He said the climate ministry will extend all out support to women, transgenders and others in home-made cotton bags making business.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Fine Rent Women Gold Cotton All Government Employment

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

1 hour ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

1 hour ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.