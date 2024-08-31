Green Legacy: Ethiopian Ambassador Leads Cleaning Drive At Trail 5
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Special Envoy and Ambassador of Ethiopia, Dr. Jemal Beker on Saturday spearheaded a cleaning drive at the Trail 5 to purge the Margala Hills of trash posing serious threat to the wildlife in the National Park.
The drive, jointly organized by the Ethiopian embassy GhoomLay and Studio One, was launched as a part of the Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Under the Green Legacy Initiative of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed.
Individuals from the all walks of the life including government officials, diplomatic community, civil society, youth and media participated in the cleaning drive, which was aimed at fostering Ethio-Pakistan fraternity by pursuing joint efforts for better future of both the countries.
Talking to the media on the occasion, Dr. Jemal Beker said today’s gathering was meant to send a message that mass mobilization of the human and financial resources was a solution to resolve the contemporary and new normal challenges such as climate change.
He said, “Ethiopia is building a green economy by planting more than 40.5 billion seedlings of fruits, vegetable and fodder in the last five years that has created jobs and ensured food security in Ethiopia. The record breaking plantation was undertaken under the Green Legacy Initiative which is inspired from Medemer philosophy of our Prime Minister which advocates for mass mobilization and alignment of the resources”.
“We have launched this Green Legacy Initiative in Pakistan as I personally went to all the cities of Pakistan and mobilizing all segments of the society to mitigate the serious threat of climate change,” he said, urging the youth to be on forefront for such an important cause.
He expressed his gratitude for the Islamabad Wildlife Management board, GhoomLay, and Studio One for partnering with the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad on such a humanitarian and kind initiative.
The ambassador also lauded the Government of Pakistan’s commitment for working with Ethiopia to enhance bilateral regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries in various areas such as economy, education, health, climate change, culture and technology transfer.
Chief Executive Officer of GhoomLay (Pvt) Limited Muhammad Haris thanked the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad for partnering with his organization and others to clean the Trail 5.
He reiterated commitment to take the needful initiatives for protecting environment in the Federal Capital Islamabad and other cities.
