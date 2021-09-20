UrduPoint.com

Green Line BRT Buses To Be Functional From Next Month: Haleem Adil

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Monday that Green Line BRT buses would start operating from next month to meet the long-standing demand of the people of Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that a ship carrying 40 Green Line BRT buses from China has reached Karachi Port.

He said that Karachi is the largest city in the country as it is the first time that a modern system of public transport has been introduced in the city.

He further said that the PPP government in Sindh had made false promises to provide easy bus travel to the citizens but the Federal government under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled this promise.

He said that under the much-needed Green Line BRT project, the residents of Karachi would now be able to get rid of broken buses and travel by cheap quality transport.

