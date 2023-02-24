UrduPoint.com

Green Line Bus Crashes In Karachi To Save Wandering Child

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Several passengers received minor injuries after one of the buses of the Karachi Green Line BRT lost control and hit the railing near Nagan Chowrangi on Friday.

As private media reported, the accident happened when the speeding bus crashed into a footpath railing in order to save a child that was wandering on its track.

According to rescue officials, the driver and several travellers were injured in the accident, wounded were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

The front of the bus was completely destroyed and windows shattered, according to the rescuers at the scene.

Following the incident, authorities briefly suspended the operation of the bus service on a particular section of the track while a probe was launched into the accident.

