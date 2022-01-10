UrduPoint.com

Green Line Bus Service Will Start Today In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 11:53 AM

Green Line Bus Service will start today in Karachi

The reports suggest that 80 buses will cover a track of 21 kilometers from 7 in the morning till 10 at night and the fare of one trip will range between Rs15 and Rs55.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2022) The green Line Bus Service has started full commercial operation in the metropolitan city from today.

The citizens could use the bus service to reach their desired destinations in the city.

The reports suggest that 80 buses will cover a track of 21 kilometers from 7 in the morning till 10 at night and the fare of one trip will range between Rs15 and Rs55.

The 18-meter-long buses have 40 seats and can accommodate 150 people at a time. The bus has also an adjustable ramp for wheelchair users.

The imported vehicles are of Euro 3 standards which means that the carbon monoxide emissions from the buses are reduced.

It may be mentioned here that despite the claims of completion of the project but in reality many areas including Golimar and UP More, the stations still await escalators and many other areas are in need of finishing. The citizens, however, demanded that fare should be reduced.

According to the reports, the delay in installation of escalators was due to delay services and the work would be completed as soon as the machinery was received.

More Stories From Pakistan

