Green Line Project To Be Operational For Karachi Soon: Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:48 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that all important measures have been taken to make the green line project operational for general public

The Federal government has taken special interest in completing the task of Green Line, K-IV and road projects to mitigate the sufferings of the Karachi people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

As many as 40 buses have reached in Karachi while the same numbers are arriving from China in next few days, he stated.

Commenting on slow pace of works launched by federal government for Karachi people, he said there had been some hurdles from tanker mafia, due to which, we had to face trouble in construction of road projects.

He hoped that ML-One and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), would be operational before the next elections. He further stated that Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway has also inaugurated to provide better traveling facilities to the people of Sindh.

