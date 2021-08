KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that eighty buses of the Green Line Project will soon reach Karachi.

He said that two ships laden with 40 buses each will leave the Tianjin Port in the middle of August.

He hoped that the buses will reach the metropolis within a week after being loaded on the ships.