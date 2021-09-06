UrduPoint.com

Green Line To Be Launched Soon In Metropolis: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:42 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said the first-ever mass transit project in Sindh, the Green Line Rapid Bus Transit was being executed by the federal government and would soon be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan

He said the federal government was paying special attention to resolve the issues of Karachi particularly to improve the transport system in the metropolis city, reported Radio Pakistan.

The governor expressed the hope that Karachi Circular Railway project would soon be inaugurated to meet the transport needs of the people.

