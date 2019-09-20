UrduPoint.com
Green Line To Facilitate Citizens With Cheaper, Luxury Commute: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:09 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the citizens of the megalopolis would be facilitated with cheaper and luxury commute after completion of Green Line Bus Project while improvement in infrastructure would help overcome the traffic congestion issue of the city.

Presiding over a meeting he called at the Governor House to review the pace of Federal government's initiated developmental projects in the province, he said that the federal government was making all-out efforts for the provision of best facilities to the masses of Sindh, according to a statement.

The Governor was briefed that 90 percent of the work of all five projects was completed.

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd. (SIDCL) Chairman Samar Ali Khan, SIDCL CEO Sualeh Farooqi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

