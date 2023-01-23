Green Line train being launched once again

The Green Line train is being launched once again after flash floods in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Green Line train is being launched once again after flash floods in the country.

According to Railways sources here on Monday, the train was being operated as superior service and top of the line facilities would be provided in it.

High quality breakfast, food, bedding, utility pack and high tea were the facilities being provided in the train, sources added.

All facilities would be free, and are not available in any other trains. Fare for different categories of Green Line train had been fixed keeping in view these facilities. It would be comfortable train for passengers, added the sources.