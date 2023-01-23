UrduPoint.com

Green Line Train Being Launched Once Again

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Green Line train being launched once again

The Green Line train is being launched once again after flash floods in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Green Line train is being launched once again after flash floods in the country.

According to Railways sources here on Monday, the train was being operated as superior service and top of the line facilities would be provided in it.

High quality breakfast, food, bedding, utility pack and high tea were the facilities being provided in the train, sources added.

All facilities would be free, and are not available in any other trains. Fare for different categories of Green Line train had been fixed keeping in view these facilities. It would be comfortable train for passengers, added the sources.

Related Topics

Superior Top

Recent Stories

State Bank of Pakistan decides to increase interes ..

State Bank of Pakistan decides to increase interest rate by one percent to 17pc

5 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets exceed AED 3.63 trillion by ..

Gross banks’ assets exceed AED 3.63 trillion by end-November 2022: CBUAE

12 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu Challenge Championship proves major succ ..

Jiu-Jitsu Challenge Championship proves major success with big crowds in attenda ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia, South Africa Eye Joint Projects in Energy, ..

Russia, South Africa Eye Joint Projects in Energy, Natural Resources Exploration ..

1 second ago
 Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) welcomes SBP de ..

5 minutes ago
 Germany Presses Charges Against 5 Members of Terro ..

Germany Presses Charges Against 5 Members of Terrorist Group Planning Coup - Pro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.