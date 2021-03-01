UrduPoint.com
Green Line Train Narrowly Escapes Accident Near Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:25 PM

Green Line train narrowly escapes accident near Hyderabad

A Karachi bound passenger train narrowly escaped a major accident at Detha railway station near Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday morning after the driver suddenly applied emergency brakes just before it was about to pass through a broken railway track

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A Karachi bound passenger train narrowly escaped a major accident at Detha railway station near Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday morning after the driver suddenly applied emergency brakes just before it was about to pass through a broken railway track.

The driver succeeded in stopping the Green Line Express train heading towards Karachi from Lahore when an unknown person indicated to the driver to stop the train as he saw the track was broken there, sources said.

According to railway sources, the driver, after seeing indication from an unknown person, applied an emergency brake and succeeded in stopping the train.

The technical staff of Pakistan Railway also after receiving information reached the site and restored the railway traffic after repairing the broken track.

More Stories From Pakistan

