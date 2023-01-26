Green Line train to start from Friday with new coaches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Long-awaited Green Line Express Train will start operating as Premium Express of Pakistan Railways from Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Long-awaited Green Line Express Train will start operating as Premium Express of Pakistan Railways from Friday.

According to the PR spokesperson on Thursday, breakfast, lunch, high tea and dinner would be provided to passengers during the journey included in the ticket price on the instructions of PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Apart from this, high quality bedding and utility kit would also be provided in the train.

The high profile train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Islamabad.

The Green Line, running from Margalla station to Karachi, will stop at Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Drigh Road on the way.

This train will be operated with new coaches, that have arrived from China recently. The turnaround time of the Green Line is set at 22 hours which will be reduced over time. To make the train successful and ensure service quality, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Salman Sadiq Sheikh has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Additional General Manager Traffic.