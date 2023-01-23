UrduPoint.com

Green Line Train To Start Soon For Khanewal, Bahawalpur

Published January 23, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has started arrangements to launch the Green Line train for Khanewal and Bahawalpur to facilitate people with upgraded coaches and other facilities.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan Hammad Hassan Mirza said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to inaugurate the Green line train soon.

He said that new coaches, received recently from China, would be made part of the green line train wherein AC parlours, A-business, AC standard and economy class would be included.

The DS Railways said that extra facilities including lunch, dinner, breakfast, bedding, clean drinking water, screens, an advanced informative system regarding stations, WIFI, utility kit and specific toilets for persons with different abilities would be provided in the new train.

He maintained that special cabins would also be part of the train for women to ensure secure and comfortable traveling for them.

More Stories From Pakistan

