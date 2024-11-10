Green lockdown likely in more areas of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In view of the smog situation, green lockdown is likely to be imposed in more areas of Lahore in a day or two.

Environment Protection Agency (EPA) sources told APP that a proposed plan is ready to be announced soon, adding that green lockdown would be imposed in 12 areas of Lahore. These areas include Shimla Pahari, Hussain Chowk, Railway Station, Badami Bagh, Islampura.

Anarkali, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Defence Phase-VIII, Johar Town, Revenue Society and Thokar Niaz Baig.

A green lockdown is also expected in Dharmapura and Shadman market areas, where markets would be closed at 8 pm daily.

Furthermore, commercial generators would be shut down in these 12 areas and rickshaws would be banned. Fifty per cent of the staff would come to private and government institutions. Likewise, open Bar BQ would be banned in the green lockdown areas.