Open Menu

Green Lockdown Likely In More Areas Of Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Green lockdown likely in more areas of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In view of the smog situation, green lockdown is likely to be imposed in more areas of Lahore in a day or two.

Environment Protection Agency (EPA) sources told APP that a proposed plan is ready to be announced soon, adding that green lockdown would be imposed in 12 areas of Lahore. These areas include Shimla Pahari, Hussain Chowk, Railway Station, Badami Bagh, Islampura.

Anarkali, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Defence Phase-VIII, Johar Town, Revenue Society and Thokar Niaz Baig.

A green lockdown is also expected in Dharmapura and Shadman market areas, where markets would be closed at 8 pm daily.

Furthermore, commercial generators would be shut down in these 12 areas and rickshaws would be banned. Fifty per cent of the staff would come to private and government institutions. Likewise, open Bar BQ would be banned in the green lockdown areas.

Related Topics

Lahore Bagh Market Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

23 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

23 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

23 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan