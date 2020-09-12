'Green Multan division' drive launched: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, ordered to launch 'Green Multan division' drive and gave target of plantation of over 150, 000 saplings.

The trees will be planted at public schools and hospitals across the division during the tree plantation drive directed on large scale.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views while presiding over "Green Multan division drive" meeting here on Saturday.

Commissioner stated that all districts consider it tree-plantation competition among each other.

Over one lac trees will be planted at different public schools and over 8000 trees at public hospitals across the division.

He said that there was need to devise system for nurturing of trees alongwith tree plantation.

He directed to start tree plantation at schools, hospitals and dispensaries initially as there was present system of proper nurturing of trees, presence of gardeners and boundary walls.

Meanwhile, Parks and Horticulture Authority and forest department was assigned task for tree plantation and renovation in city and surrounding areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua, director development Waqas Khan Khawani, Deputy Commissioners were present via video link.

