UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Green Multan Division' Drive Launched: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 03:37 PM

'Green Multan division' drive launched: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, ordered to launch 'Green Multan division' drive and gave target of plantation of over 150, 000 saplings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, ordered to launch 'Green Multan division' drive and gave target of plantation of over 150, 000 saplings.

The trees will be planted at public schools and hospitals across the division during the tree plantation drive directed on large scale.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views while presiding over "Green Multan division drive" meeting here on Saturday.

Commissioner stated that all districts consider it tree-plantation competition among each other.

Over one lac trees will be planted at different public schools and over 8000 trees at public hospitals across the division.

He said that there was need to devise system for nurturing of trees alongwith tree plantation.

He directed to start tree plantation at schools, hospitals and dispensaries initially as there was present system of proper nurturing of trees, presence of gardeners and boundary walls.

Meanwhile, Parks and Horticulture Authority and forest department was assigned task for tree plantation and renovation in city and surrounding areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua, director development Waqas Khan Khawani, Deputy Commissioners were present via video link.

APP /sak1500 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Sarfraz Ahmed Waqas Khan All

Recent Stories

Concerted efforts by federal, provincial govts a m ..

17 seconds ago

RPO orders judicial inquiry into undertrail murder ..

19 seconds ago

River Indus likely to flow in medium flood with re ..

20 seconds ago

Front-Runner in Japan's Leadership Race Suga Stres ..

22 seconds ago

Bahrain dissidents slam Israel deal as 'betrayal'

7 minutes ago

NDMA distributes 2,190.82 tons food packs, 14,521 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.