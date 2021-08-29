UrduPoint.com

Green Neighbourhoods Linked With Better Heart Health

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Green neighbourhoods linked with better heart health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :If you live in green neighbourhoods then you are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease as compared to those with less green spaces, finds a new study.

The findings, presented at the ESC Congress 2021, indicated that residents of high greenness blocks throughout the study had a 16 per cent lower odds of developing any new cardiovascular conditions compared to those in low greenness blocks.

"Higher levels of greenness were associated with lower rates of heart conditions and stroke over time, both when an area maintained high greenness and when greenness increased," said William Aitken of the University of Miami, the US.

"It was remarkable that these relationships appeared in just five years, a relatively short amount of time for a positive environmental impact," Aitken added.

For the study, the team included 2,43,558 US Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 and older who lived in the same area of Miami from 2011 to 2016, Medical Daily reported.

Medicare records were used to obtain the incidence of new cardiovascular conditions during the five-year study including heart attack, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, ischaemic heart disease, hypertension and stroke/transient ischaemic attack.

Satellite images were used to assess the amount of visible and near-infrared (i.e. invisible) sunlight reflected from the Earth's surface. Chlorophyll from plants typically absorbs visible light and reflects near-infrared light, so measuring both indicates the amount of vegetation.

The greenness of city blocks was then classified as low, medium or high.

Participants were categorised based on whether they lived in low, medium or high greenness blocks in 2011. The process was repeated for those same residents and the greenness of their blocks in 2016.

The team analysed the odds of developing any new cardiovascular disease, and the number of new cardiovascular conditions, based on block-level greenness.

Among participants who developed a cardiovascular condition during follow-up, those in high greenness areas developed 4 per cent fewer new diseases compared with those in low greenness blocks.

Related Topics

Attack Same Miami Congress 2016 From

Recent Stories

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

31 minutes ago
 Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver ..

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

3 hours ago
 20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.