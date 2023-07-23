Green Pakistan Initiative: Modern Agricultural farm on 2250 acres being introduced in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The very first model agriculture farm to revolutionize the agriculture sector as per modern farming practices in order to achieve bumper production is being introduced at 2,250 acres in Pirowal, a village near Khanewal city.

The model agriculture form was named as FonGrow Model Farm.

According to sources, the FonGrow agriculture farm will be expanded to one lakh acres.

The farm is being introduced as per decisions of the Apex Committee meeting in which it was decided to bring revolution in the agriculture sector by ensuring bumper production.

Under the project, the government and Pakistan Army, through joint cooperation, will prepare barren land for cultivation.

FonGrow farm will offer timely assistance to farmers, accurate utilization of modern machinery, the latest irrigation system, quality seeds and corporate farming.