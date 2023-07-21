Green Pakistan initiative to revive agricultural economy: KIC President

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Kissan Ittehad Council (KIC) President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar Friday hailed the present government's revolutionary initiative 'Green Pakistan' that eventually revive agriculture economy, enhance food security by replacing typical agricultural processes with contemporary agriculture technologies with focus on rural areas.

Talking to a ptv news channel, he said the initiative was also aimed at offering vast opportunities to farmers and growers to reduce poverty through increased yields and create new green jobs especially in rural areas, ensure food security on a sustainable basis, and significantly reduce the environmental and economic costs of agriculture.

Pakistan's agricultural industry will now being revolutionized under this program which will utilize the knowledge, abilities, research and technological advancements of several organizations together with contemporary irrigation techniques.

He further highlighted that research and developments are important in the new farming paradigm, adding, farming in all categories and forms is linked to rural development, alternative sources of income and youth employment.

KIC President also expressed hope that we believe that 'Green Pakistan' initiative will revive overall country's agricultural economy and help pave the way for prosperity and progress in the country.

Replying a query, he said Kissan community heartily welcomed the step as these reforms will strengthen social protection of poor farmer and support green investment that is financially viable and conducive to higher growth of productivity.

This Program will leads to employment creation and fairer income distribution, he added.