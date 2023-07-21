Open Menu

Green Pakistan Initiative To Revive Agricultural Economy: KIC President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Green Pakistan initiative to revive agricultural economy: KIC President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Kissan Ittehad Council (KIC) President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar Friday hailed the present government's revolutionary initiative 'Green Pakistan' that eventually revive agriculture economy, enhance food security by replacing typical agricultural processes with contemporary agriculture technologies with focus on rural areas.

Talking to a ptv news channel, he said the initiative was also aimed at offering vast opportunities to farmers and growers to reduce poverty through increased yields and create new green jobs especially in rural areas, ensure food security on a sustainable basis, and significantly reduce the environmental and economic costs of agriculture.

Pakistan's agricultural industry will now being revolutionized under this program which will utilize the knowledge, abilities, research and technological advancements of several organizations together with contemporary irrigation techniques.

He further highlighted that research and developments are important in the new farming paradigm, adding, farming in all categories and forms is linked to rural development, alternative sources of income and youth employment.

KIC President also expressed hope that we believe that 'Green Pakistan' initiative will revive overall country's agricultural economy and help pave the way for prosperity and progress in the country.

Replying a query, he said Kissan community heartily welcomed the step as these reforms will strengthen social protection of poor farmer and support green investment that is financially viable and conducive to higher growth of productivity.

This Program will leads to employment creation and fairer income distribution, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Agriculture Progress All Government Industry PTV Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

1 hour ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

1 hour ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

2 hours ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

4 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan