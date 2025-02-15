Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) Green Pakistan Initiative has been launched in Cholistan to revolutionize agriculture and provide farmers with all agricultural facilities under one roof.

This included inauguration of Green Mall and Service Company, Smart Agri Farm, and Agricultural Research and Facility Centre.

The launch ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain and Musadik Malik and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

The Green Agri Mall and Service Company will provide farmers with quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides on discounted rates at their doorsteps. Additionally, farmers will have access to agricultural machinery including drones on affordable rental terms.

A state-of-the-art agricultural farm spanning five thousand acres will serve as a model for modern agricultural techniques, utilizing advanced irrigation system and promoting water-efficient farming practices. The focus will be on reducing costs and increasing yields.

The Agricultural Research and Facility Centre will offer all necessary tools and facilities for agricultural research, including laboratory services such as soil testing.

This centre will collaborate with agricultural institutions across the country, further advancing the agricultural sector's knowledge base.

In her speech on the occasion, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted that the launch of these projects marks the beginning of a new journey towards the development of Punjab's farmers. She emphasized that agricultural progress is directly linked to farmers' growth and the prosperity of Pakistan.

She said Green Pakistan is a revolution to promote modern agriculture.

In his address, the Army Chief said Punjab has become Pakistan's agricultural powerhouse. He said the leadership role of Punjab and its farmers in modern agriculture is commendable.

General Syed Asim Munir appreciated the efforts and successes made under the Punjab government's Green Corporate project in a short time, describing them as encouraging and a harbinger of progress.

He said the army will continue to fully support the country's economic development.