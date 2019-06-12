UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Green Pakistan Programme To Be Upscale With Rs 7500 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:49 PM

Green Pakistan Programme to be upscale with Rs 7500 mln

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) all set to upscale phase-I of Green Pakistan Programme Ten Billion Tree Tsunami with an amount of Rs 7500 millions to make this project a role model

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) all set to upscale phase-I of Green Pakistan Programme Ten billion Tree Tsunami with an amount of Rs 7500 millions to make this project a role model.

According to an official of Ministry of Climate Change, the project aimed at improving the ecosystems of classified forests, as well as privately owned waste and farm lands.

Therefore, it entails working in close collaboration with concerned communities and stakeholders to ensure meaningful participation through effectuating project promotion.

He said Billion Tree Tsunami project vision to green growth which ties in the needs for sustainable forestry development, generating green jobs, gender empowerment, preserving Pakistan's natural capital while also addressing the global issue of climate change.

Pakistan's Billion Tree Tsunami restores 350,000 hectares of forests, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf All Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

6 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

6 minutes ago

EU Representatives Committee Agrees to Extend Russ ..

6 minutes ago

Japan PM starts Tehran mission to ease tensions

6 minutes ago

Tunisia name Msakni in Africa Cup of Nations squad ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey lauds Montenegro for UE membership process

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.