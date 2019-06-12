Green Pakistan Programme to be upscale with Rs 7500 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) all set to upscale phase-I of Green Pakistan Programme Ten Billion Tree Tsunami with an amount of Rs 7500 millions to make this project a role model

According to an official of Ministry of Climate Change, the project aimed at improving the ecosystems of classified forests, as well as privately owned waste and farm lands.

Therefore, it entails working in close collaboration with concerned communities and stakeholders to ensure meaningful participation through effectuating project promotion.

He said Billion Tree Tsunami project vision to green growth which ties in the needs for sustainable forestry development, generating green jobs, gender empowerment, preserving Pakistan's natural capital while also addressing the global issue of climate change.

Pakistan's Billion Tree Tsunami restores 350,000 hectares of forests, he added.