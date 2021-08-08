'Green Pakistan' tree plantation campaign launched

CHICHAWATNI, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A special ceremony was held on Sunday to inaugurate the 'Green Pakistan' programme at the district judiciary Sahiwal, under the auspices of the Forest Department.

District and Sessions Judge Rana Muhammad Saleem, Additional District and Sessions Judges Samina Ejaz Cheema, Muhammad Wasim Anjum, Munir Hussain Sial, Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar, Abdul Ghafoor, Muhammad Rizwan Arif and civil judges planted saplings on the complex premises.

Divisional Forest Officer Malik Saleem Sajjad gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing tree plantation drive. District and Sessions Judge Rana Muhammad Saleem expressed satisfaction over the campaign and said that planting tress was not only a charity but also help in eliminating environmental pollution and also reducing harmful effects of the greenhouse gases.