UrduPoint.com

Green Presidency Initiative Achieved Without Govt Expense: Dr Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Green Presidency Initiative achieved without govt expense: Dr Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Aiwan-e-Sadr had become the first presidency in the world that had been awarded with an international certification of ISO 50001 EnMS to run fully on green energy.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Sunday, President Dr Arif Alvi said, "And the best part..... All this was done not at government expense but thanks to our Pakistani business Corporations under their CSR outreach. Pakistan rebuilding is a good mix of Awam, Media, Business, Ulema, Govt, Judiciary & Defense forces.

Despite trying times, we are rising."He said green presidency was getting all its electricity from the solar energy. The one megawatt of solar electricity was equivalent to planting of 143,000 trees.

Installation of LED lights, use of heat resistant paint, organic waste and compost, conservation of water, planting of 10,000 trees this year and 5000 trees last year was done under the initiative. Establishment of Miyawaki Forest was also in the process.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Electricity Business Water Social Media Twitter Sunday Media All From Government Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

8 minutes ago
 ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

32 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: G ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: Germany Commissioner General

47 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

4 hours ago
 Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.