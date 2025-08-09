Green Sindh Foundation celebrated 'Azadi Day' with planting tree

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) As part of the "Plant for Pakistan" week-long tree plantation campaign, the social organization Green Sindh Foundation, led by its founder Zulfiqar Magasi, along with Deputy Director of the Shah Nawaz Bhutto Library, Shamsuddin Kalhoro, and students of the Readers Forum on Saturday, planted a Gulmohar tree on the library's lawn while holding flags.

Speaking on the occasion, the organization's founder, Zulfiqar Magasi, stated that to combat rising environmental issues and climate change, concrete measures must be taken in Larkana, including tree plantation, the restoration of green belts and public parks, and the establishment of urban forests.

Increasing temperatures in the city have severely impacted daily life, and the only solution to stop climate change and global warming is tree plantation.

On this occasion, Zulfiqar Magasi of the organization presented an honorary certificate to Deputy Director of the Library, Shamsuddin Kalhoro, in recognition of his services to tree plantation.