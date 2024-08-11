Open Menu

Green Sindh Foundation Running A Tree Plantation Campaign In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Green Sindh Foundation running a tree plantation campaign in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Green Sindh Foundation, a social organization, ran a tree plantation campaign in Larkana on Sunday to make the country green and protect it from the effects of climate change in order to inform the students about the importance and benefits of tree planting in the context of running a tree planting campaign under the banner of Green Pakistan

A tree planting ceremony was organized in Begum Nusrat Bhutto Girls Degree College, in which DFO Arshad Haider Kumari, principal of the college Samina Naz Abro, head of the organization Zulfikar Ali Magsi, and others carried the national flags of the college in their hands. 

They also have trees and plants on the premises of the college.

 

Addressing the event, DFO, Principal, and Sarwan of the organization said, "Afforestation is an important need of the current period; to avoid climate effects and environmental changes, afforestation should be implemented in emergency zones and afforestation of green belts and urban forests."

"The state should be implemented so that the country is green and protected from environmental impacts," she added. 

On this occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Magsi, the head of the organization, gave the green hero award to DFO Arshad Haider Kumari and college principal Samina Naz Abro, who served in the tree campaign.

