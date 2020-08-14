Green stalls attract nation to celebrate independence day

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The decorated green stalls are attracting patriotic customers to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal and zest in the metropolis.

The people specially the youth, women and children are seen busy in buying independence day items at green stalls. The stalls, having various independence day items including Pakistani flags, badges, buntings etc, are seen packed with customers.

Subhan Ali, a patriotic customer at a stall, talking to APP, said that he was awaiting the Independence Day to celebrate it as the day reminded and provided him the feeling of real freedom.

He said that he enjoyed the day when he saw the people purchasing national flags and buntings to decorate their houses and streets.

Saima Idress another customer while buying a flag said that she loved it and felt the importance of independence when saw the Kashmiri brothers and sisters under Indian military siege.

'Freedom is a blessing,' she said, adding that she was a patriotic Pakistani.