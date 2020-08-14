UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Green Stalls Attract Nation To Celebrate Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Green stalls attract nation to celebrate independence day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The decorated green stalls are attracting patriotic customers to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal and zest in the metropolis.

The people specially the youth, women and children are seen busy in buying independence day items at green stalls. The stalls, having various independence day items including Pakistani flags, badges, buntings etc, are seen packed with customers.

Subhan Ali, a patriotic customer at a stall, talking to APP, said that he was awaiting the Independence Day to celebrate it as the day reminded and provided him the feeling of real freedom.

He said that he enjoyed the day when he saw the people purchasing national flags and buntings to decorate their houses and streets.

Saima Idress another customer while buying a flag said that she loved it and felt the importance of independence when saw the Kashmiri brothers and sisters under Indian military siege.

'Freedom is a blessing,' she said, adding that she was a patriotic Pakistani.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Independence Women

Recent Stories

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

16 minutes ago

Masdar and EDF Renewables agree to partner in eigh ..

16 minutes ago

Austria welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and Is ..

16 minutes ago

Joint statement by US, UAE and Israel a welcome st ..

1 hour ago

Al Jazirah Al Hamra: An illustrious past that tell ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.