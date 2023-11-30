Open Menu

Green Star Holds Wide-range Medical Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Green Star holds wide-range medical camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The formal commencement of the Community Medical Camp at Green Star General Hospital took place in response to the escalating impact of climate change and severe environmental pollution, leading to the widespread prevalence of various diseases in different areas of the Peshawar district.

With a desire to address these health challenges, a medical camp was organized at Green Star General Hospital, situated at Hospital Chowk, Raufabad Warsak Road here on Thursday. The camp offered a range of facilities, including X-rays, ultrasound and laboratory services.

The camp was officially inaugurated by the former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Yasin Khan Khalil, in the presence of other dignitaries from the area including Chairman Momin Khan, Malik Janus Khan and others.

Over 1500 patients benefited from free examinations during the course of this camp.

The medical camp featured specialists from various departments, encompassing medical specialists, gynecologists, dermatologists, pediatricians, orthopedic specialists, and chest specialists.

During the camp's inauguration, Yasin Khan Khalil, Chairman Momin Khan, and other local dignitaries also formally inaugurated the Hospital Chowk.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Provincial Assembly Road From

Recent Stories

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

30 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

2 hours ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

2 hours ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

2 hours ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

2 hours ago
Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

4 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan