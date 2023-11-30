Green Star holds wide-range medical camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The formal commencement of the Community Medical Camp at Green Star General Hospital took place in response to the escalating impact of climate change and severe environmental pollution, leading to the widespread prevalence of various diseases in different areas of the Peshawar district.

With a desire to address these health challenges, a medical camp was organized at Green Star General Hospital, situated at Hospital Chowk, Raufabad Warsak Road here on Thursday. The camp offered a range of facilities, including X-rays, ultrasound and laboratory services.

The camp was officially inaugurated by the former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Yasin Khan Khalil, in the presence of other dignitaries from the area including Chairman Momin Khan, Malik Janus Khan and others.

Over 1500 patients benefited from free examinations during the course of this camp.

The medical camp featured specialists from various departments, encompassing medical specialists, gynecologists, dermatologists, pediatricians, orthopedic specialists, and chest specialists.

During the camp's inauguration, Yasin Khan Khalil, Chairman Momin Khan, and other local dignitaries also formally inaugurated the Hospital Chowk.

