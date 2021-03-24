Green Start conducts free medical camps in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Green Star Social Marketing conducted free medical camps in merged districts of Mohmand, Khyber and Upper Kurram to improve the health of mothers and children.

The camp was held in the month of March in different areas of the merged districts of Daro ada, Tehsil Bara District Khyber, Spina Shaga, Tehsil Para Chinar, Tehsil Ambar, Mohmand district.

Free tests, including free HIV, TB, malaria and hepatitis tests were conducted.

A total of 4190 patients were examined free of charge while anti polio drops were also administrated to children under the age of five on the spot. In addition, family planning and breast cancer awareness were also provided at the camp.

Medicines donated by Dr Aziz Rabb, EO and Dr Sanam Gul, Program Manager, RHFP FATA were also provided to patients during the camp. Green Star assured to continue free medical campuses in the future.