UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Green Start Conducts Free Medical Camps In Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Green Start conducts free medical camps in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Green Star Social Marketing conducted free medical camps in merged districts of Mohmand, Khyber and Upper Kurram to improve the health of mothers and children.

The camp was held in the month of March in different areas of the merged districts of Daro ada, Tehsil Bara District Khyber, Spina Shaga, Tehsil Para Chinar, Tehsil Ambar, Mohmand district.

Free tests, including free HIV, TB, malaria and hepatitis tests were conducted.

A total of 4190 patients were examined free of charge while anti polio drops were also administrated to children under the age of five on the spot. In addition, family planning and breast cancer awareness were also provided at the camp.

Medicines donated by Dr Aziz Rabb, EO and Dr Sanam Gul, Program Manager, RHFP FATA were also provided to patients during the camp. Green Star assured to continue free medical campuses in the future.

Related Topics

Polio FATA March Breast Cancer Family

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

19 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

26 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

40 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

49 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

1 hour ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.