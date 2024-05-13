Green Start-up Offers Kitchen Gardening Through Hydroponic Technology
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A green start-up by a university student offered a kitchen gardening idea by installing hydroponic farming technology in homes where there is no or very little space for the growing of essential vegetables.
“Through installation of hydroponic technology and with little guidance people can do kitchen gardening and can get higher yields than traditional soil-based growing systems,” explains Marfaa Naseem, leader of the team that proposed green start-up of hydroponic farming at homes for kitchen gardening.
The start-up was granted to university students under the Green Urban Development Program (GUD), a two-year initiative by the Institute of Urbanism (IoU) & school of Leadership Foundation (SoLF), with the support of the US Embassy.
The Green Urban Development Programme has been launched to foster a collaborative environment aimed at reshaping the urban landscape for a greener and more sustainable future.
Talking to APP, Marfaa Naseem said that through the utilization of a new procedure of farming (hydroponic) people who have no space for cultivation in their homes, can grow vegetables of their choice by utilization of very little space.
“Hydroponics is a type of soil-less gardening that can be done either indoors or outdoors. It’s a great option for people with little or no gardening space, or who want to grow herbs and vegetables,” Marfaa told APP.
Hydroponic gardening, she continued, is space-efficient and takes less water than gardening in soil. Growing in water also means no weeds. With artificial lighting, you can grow hydroponically all year long, she added.
About the installation expenditure, she said presently its minimum cost is around Rs. 25 to 30 thousand through which people can grow 32 different plants in their homes and even offices.
Marfaa added that she is also working on preparing a smaller model of hydroponic farming with a reduction in price so that people can easily get it installed in their homes and gain benefits from this modern and sustainable way of farming.
Hydroponic can also be utilized for large-scale farming and in some parts of the country people have opted for growing different vegetables by setting up big farms, she informed.
Marfaa said she is planning to get a firm registered by the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to start the production of hydroponic farming plants for sale. The response to the green start-up idea is very encouraging and people are placing orders for a supply of small-scale hydroponic farms.
Marfaa said while keeping in view the gravity of climate change and damage to the farming community due to erratic rains, hail storms, heatwaves, etc, hydropic is a very safe mode of farming to reduce the chances of damage to the yield because of climate induced disasters.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot
Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWMC devises cleanliness plan for UCs, Tehsil level14 seconds ago
-
KKKUK holds 25th academic council meeting18 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Army inaugurates girls' school, dispensary in Darra Musa45 seconds ago
-
MNA Shehryar Afridi chairs meeting on electricity issues in Kohat50 seconds ago
-
Police rescue abducted child at border crossing21 minutes ago
-
Three miners saved after trapped in Dukki Coal Mine21 minutes ago
-
DG Pak-EPA stresses effective behavioral changes, collective efforts to fight environmental hazards21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keen to learn from Korean expertise in IT, industrialisation: PM21 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper, dacoit killed during dacoity31 minutes ago
-
Heatwave with soaring temperatures continues in Sukkur division41 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs used clothes warehouse in Karachi51 minutes ago
-
1st Auto Show held at IUB51 minutes ago