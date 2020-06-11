Green Stimulus package to increase daily wage jobs by 100 percent

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister has approved the 'Green Stimulus' package as part of the Government's efforts to extend green cover in the country to increase the opportunities of daily wage jobs by almost 100 percent.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20, the Green Stimulus package was launched as a part of the 10 billion Tree Tsunami project (10BTT), especially in the wake of COVID-19.

The project aims to promote plantation, set up nurseries, and promote natural forests with dedicated attention and to create green jobs through greater involvement of communities, especially youth and women.

During the Financial Year 2020, the 10BTT has generated almost 65,000 jobs, which would be scaled upto 200,000 by December 2020.

Pakistan's "Green Stimulus" had received significant international acclaim and recognition, including the World Economic Forum (WEF). In one of the reports compiled by WEF titled COVID-19: Pakistan's 'green stimulus', it was being acknowledged that, "scheme is a win-win for the environment and for the unemployed."