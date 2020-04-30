UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Green Stimulus Package To Provide Employment For 65,000 Youth Amid Lockdown: Malik Amin Aslam

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Green Stimulus Package to provide employment for 65,000 youth amid lockdown: Malik Amin Aslam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved "Green Stimulus Package" to promote the 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project which would help provide employment to 65,000 youth including daily wagers amid the lockdown due to coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved "Green Stimulus Package" to promote the 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project which would help provide employment to 65,000 youth including daily wagers amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, the adviser said the project would increase production of plants, nurseries, revival of forests, honey generation, fruits and olives production beside ensuring employment initially through the Green Guard Scheme.

Malik Amin Aslam said that more workforce would be hired to increase growth and create additional jobs.

He said that the prime minister had directed the Ministry of Climate Change to prepare a practical plan to collaborate with the world under the Debt for Nature program to convert the country's debt into tree planting and environmental protection activities.

He said that the prime minister had emphasized on the priorities of the government to tackle climate issues and increase the green cover of the country as well as provide employment opportunities to the youth which was the goal of Clean and Green Pakistan. The prime minister further said that in view of the current situation arising out of this package, day laborers would live with dignity, he added.

He said that on the direction of the prime minister, national parks would be set up across the country for which areas would be demarcated with the participation of the provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister World Government Billion Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

29 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

2 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

2 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.