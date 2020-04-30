Green Stimulus Package to provide employment for 65,000 youth amid lockdown: Malik Amin Aslam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved "Green Stimulus Package" to promote the 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project which would help provide employment to 65,000 youth including daily wagers amid the lockdown due to coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved "Green Stimulus Package" to promote the 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project which would help provide employment to 65,000 youth including daily wagers amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, the adviser said the project would increase production of plants, nurseries, revival of forests, honey generation, fruits and olives production beside ensuring employment initially through the Green Guard Scheme.

Malik Amin Aslam said that more workforce would be hired to increase growth and create additional jobs.

He said that the prime minister had directed the Ministry of Climate Change to prepare a practical plan to collaborate with the world under the Debt for Nature program to convert the country's debt into tree planting and environmental protection activities.

He said that the prime minister had emphasized on the priorities of the government to tackle climate issues and increase the green cover of the country as well as provide employment opportunities to the youth which was the goal of Clean and Green Pakistan. The prime minister further said that in view of the current situation arising out of this package, day laborers would live with dignity, he added.

He said that on the direction of the prime minister, national parks would be set up across the country for which areas would be demarcated with the participation of the provinces.