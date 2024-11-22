Green, Sustainable Chemistry Poster Exhibition Held At SALU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Green and Sustainable Chemistry Poster Exhibition with aim to create Public Awareness for safe, clean and green environment event, was held at the Institute of Chemistry, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Friday.
The event was organized jointly by the American Chemical Society, Shah Abdul Latif University (ACS-SALU) International Student Chapter and the Institute of Chemistry, SALU Khairpur.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ahmed Jakhrani, the Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences.
The event featured poster presentations and scientific model exhibitions by undergraduate students from the Institute of Chemistry, SALU Khairpur, and Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Khairpur. Additionally, students from local schools, including Government English Medium school in Cambridge System Sukkur, Azad Public School Bhiria Road, and Tahira Public School Zawarabad, also participated.
Over forty-two posters and twelve scientific models were presented, with students from the participating schools also showcasing their scientific models.
The presentations were highly informative, and the posters sparked in-depth discussions with delegates and experts, exchanging new ideas and sharing insights.
The event carried a powerful message about the importance of keeping our environment safe, clean, and green.
It emphasized the need for simple steps to control pollution and maintain a healthy environment, with a focus on adopting alternative energy sources that are environmentally friendly.
The experts, visitors and the audience expressed their appreciation for the work presented by the students.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan-origin Royal Malaysian Air Chief visits hometown Haripur30 seconds ago
-
Power suspension on KP feeders notified33 seconds ago
-
Five power pilferers booked43 seconds ago
-
Naqvi commends security forces for killing terrorists in Balochistan52 seconds ago
-
U.S condemns Kurram attack, vows continued support for security efforts10 minutes ago
-
PJN, UNDP hold workshop on Strengthening Dispute Resolution Councils in Mardan Division11 minutes ago
-
District admin to do its best to protect rights of children: DC11 minutes ago
-
City Police claim arrest of alleged accused of Dolphin Ayan video case11 minutes ago
-
World Geographic Information System Day marked20 minutes ago
-
3 people deprived of cash, valuables20 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA commends security forces for successful operation against terrorists in Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 52nd WPV1 case21 minutes ago