Green, Sustainable Chemistry Poster Exhibition Held At SALU

Published November 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Green and Sustainable Chemistry Poster Exhibition with aim to create Public Awareness for safe, clean and green environment event, was held at the Institute of Chemistry, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Friday.

The event was organized jointly by the American Chemical Society, Shah Abdul Latif University (ACS-SALU) International Student Chapter and the Institute of Chemistry, SALU Khairpur.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ahmed Jakhrani, the Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences.

The event featured poster presentations and scientific model exhibitions by undergraduate students from the Institute of Chemistry, SALU Khairpur, and Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Khairpur. Additionally, students from local schools, including Government English Medium school in Cambridge System Sukkur, Azad Public School Bhiria Road, and Tahira Public School Zawarabad, also participated.

Over forty-two posters and twelve scientific models were presented, with students from the participating schools also showcasing their scientific models.

The presentations were highly informative, and the posters sparked in-depth discussions with delegates and experts, exchanging new ideas and sharing insights.

The event carried a powerful message about the importance of keeping our environment safe, clean, and green.

It emphasized the need for simple steps to control pollution and maintain a healthy environment, with a focus on adopting alternative energy sources that are environmentally friendly.

The experts, visitors and the audience expressed their appreciation for the work presented by the students.

