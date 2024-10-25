Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustainability goals

A state-of-the-art facility, known as the World-Class Green-Tech Hub (G-TH), was launched on Friday by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A state-of-the-art facility, known as the World-Class Green-Tech Hub (G-TH), was launched on Friday by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

This initiative, in collaboration with national and global energy sector stakeholders, including universities, aims to transform Pakistan’s energy landscape. The hub focuses on reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector by promoting green technologies, fostering renewable energy solutions, and encouraging eco-friendly innovations in the country.

Addressing a launching ceremony as a chief guest here, the PM’s climate aide said that the Green-Tech Hub, an initiative would be instrumental to position the country as a regional leader in the promotion and adoption of sustainable innovative solutions for transforming the country’s energy sector.

“Today marks a game-changing moment for Pakistan as we launch the Green-Tech Hub. This isn’t just a project—it’s a movement towards securing a sustainable future for our country and our people. Through innovation, we aim to solve the most pressing climate challenges and build a greener, more resilient economy,” Romina Khurshid Alam said.

She emphasized that G-TH is more than an incubator—it’s a symbol of hope and progress, where ideas will grow into solutions that power Pakistan’s transition to clean energy and environmental sustainability.

The PM’s climate aide said further that the initiative directly supports Pakistan’s national commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement, positioning the country as a leader in the global green economy and aligns with the national vision for a just transition—one that ensures economic growth while protecting our environment and leaving no one behind.

She said that the role of stakeholders such as universities, researchers and energy scientists is laudable in coining the idea of setting up a platform that promotes innovative research and development in the energy sector to achieve Pakistan’s low-carbon energy goals.

“With NUST hosting the Green-Tech Hub, we are combining the best of academic research and entrepreneurial spirit. Together with universities like COMSATS, we will push the boundaries of what green technology can achieve,” Romina Khurshid Alam remarked.

“Let me highlight that with the launch of G-TH, we are not just reacting to climate change; we are building the future proactively—through technology, entrepreneurship, and sustainable innovation”, Romina Khurshid remarked.

Explaining the overarching role of the Green-Tech Hub, she said "it would serve as a one-stop platform for entrepreneurs, researchers, and policymakers, creating an environment where innovative ideas can thrive and grow.

“We are here to build something bigger than technology. It’s about driving real change—solutions that tackle carbon emissions, boost renewable energy, and attract climate finance, all while creating jobs and lifting communities.”

Highlighting the present government’s role in promoting innovation, research and development in the country’s energy development and transition to clean energy, Romina Khurshid Alam said that the present government is making all-out efforts to pave the way for innovation—integrating green solutions into national policies, opening doors for investors, and ensuring that new technologies become part of Pakistan’s sustainable development journey.

Talking about the role of G-TH in tapping into global investment streams for transforming the country’s energy transformation, Romina Khurshid Alam said that the hub would take center stage at the upcoming two-week long UN-led global climate summit to be held in Baku from November 11 this year.

“We will position Pakistan through G-TH platform as a global destination for green investments as this hub has been created with the central goal of inviting the world to invest in Pakistan’s environmental sustainability future—where sustainable solutions drive economic growth and prosperity for us all,” the PM’s climate aide told the participants of the G-TH launching ceremony.

She called upon all stakeholders—businesses, policymakers, and development partners—to join the government’s initiative in building an enabling environment, where sustainable technologies can thrive.

“The G-TH belongs to all of us, and together, we can make Pakistan a leader in green innovation,” she remarked, and said, “This is not just an opportunity for growth—it’s an obligation. We have a responsibility to the next generation to build a future where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand.”