Green tourism bike rally kicks off tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Green Tourism bike rally organized by the Green Tourism Company, in partnership with the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) was set to kick off tomorrow at the stunning Gorakh Hill Station.

Organized under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the rally aimed to promote Eco-tourism and showcase Sindh's natural beauty.

The event is part of a larger strategy to develop and promote Pakistan's tourism sector, with a particular focus on sustainable and environmentally conscious travel experiences.

Large numbers of bikers, including women participants were reached the event from across the country. It will be the first time a rally of this nature has been held at the scenic destination, located at an elevation of 5,688 feet in the Kirthar mountain range.

Significant turnout from all parts of the country were expected, fostering cultural exchange and promoting domestic tourism.

The rally aligns with Pakistan’s broader push towards sustainable tourism, with a focus on preserving natural environments while encouraging eco-friendly travel.