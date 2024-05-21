Open Menu

Green Tourism Company Invests In Gilgit-Baltistan, Boosting Economic Hopes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Green Tourism Company invests in Gilgit-Baltistan, boosting economic hopes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In a significant development, the Green Tourism Company, under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, has announced a major investment in the tourism sector of Gilgit-Baltistan.

This move is expected to trigger a wave of economic activities in the region, creating much-needed employment opportunities for the youth, ptv reported on Tuesday.

The youth of Gilgit-Baltistan have hailed this initiative as an economic game changer, expressing optimism that it will pave the way for the implementation of new tourism-related projects.

The region's stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and adventure tourism potential are expected to attract visitors from across the globe, injecting new life into the local economy.

According to PTV, the Green Tourism Company's investment will focus on developing eco-friendly tourism infrastructure, promoting sustainable tourism practices, and showcasing the region's unique cultural and natural attractions.

This initiative is expected to create a positive ripple effect, benefiting local communities and contributing to the region's overall economic growth.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council has welcomed the Green Tourism Company's investment, emphasizing its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote economic development and job creation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

With this investment, the region is poised to become a thriving tourism hub, offering a unique and unforgettable experience for visitors while empowering local communities to drive economic growth.

Related Topics

Company Job Hub From PTV Employment

Recent Stories

IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran ..

IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trad ..

Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..

55 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of a ..

IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies

60 minutes ago
 The President of Turkmenistan and the National Lea ..

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Desig ..

Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

4 hours ago
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

5 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

5 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

6 hours ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan