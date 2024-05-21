Green Tourism Company invests in Gilgit-Baltistan, boosting economic hopes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In a significant development, the Green Tourism Company, under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, has announced a major investment in the tourism sector of Gilgit-Baltistan.

This move is expected to trigger a wave of economic activities in the region, creating much-needed employment opportunities for the youth, ptv reported on Tuesday.

The youth of Gilgit-Baltistan have hailed this initiative as an economic game changer, expressing optimism that it will pave the way for the implementation of new tourism-related projects.

The region's stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and adventure tourism potential are expected to attract visitors from across the globe, injecting new life into the local economy.

According to PTV, the Green Tourism Company's investment will focus on developing eco-friendly tourism infrastructure, promoting sustainable tourism practices, and showcasing the region's unique cultural and natural attractions.

This initiative is expected to create a positive ripple effect, benefiting local communities and contributing to the region's overall economic growth.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council has welcomed the Green Tourism Company's investment, emphasizing its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote economic development and job creation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

With this investment, the region is poised to become a thriving tourism hub, offering a unique and unforgettable experience for visitors while empowering local communities to drive economic growth.