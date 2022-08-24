UrduPoint.com

Green Tractor Farmer-friendly Scheme; Says ADC Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Green tractor farmer-friendly scheme; says ADC Rehman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Hamoodur Rehman on Wednesday said that the Green Tractor Scheme is a farmer-friendly project, it would not only promote agriculture but also increase the overall national production.

He expressed these views while addressing the function organized in connection with Green Tractor Scheme in MMD Gwadar.

On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner handed over green tractor papers to five lucky farmers of Gwadar district.

Hamoodur Rehman said that by giving subsidy on green tractors to the small farmers and landlords of the province including Gwadar, would pave the way to boost the agriculture sector.

A large number of cultivators of Gwadar district including Deputy Director Faheem Gachki were also present on the occasion.

