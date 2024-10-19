Open Menu

Green Tractor Programme: Punjab Govt. Receives More Than 1.5 M Applications

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications

The Punjab government has received more than 1.5 million applications under the Green Tractor Programme announced for farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has received more than 1.5 million applications under the Green Tractor Programme announced for farmers.

The Punjab government has announced the distribution of 9,500 green tractors under Kisan Programme

but more than 15 lakh applications had been received.

The Chief Minister's office official sources told APP that following the directions of the Punjab CM,

the list of those who will be included in the draw will be posted on October 20.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of application had been completed. The applicant's land was verified

by the concerned Patwar Circle.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the draw of green tractor scheme

as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Circle October Million

Recent Stories

Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30 ..

Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th

32 seconds ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

33 seconds ago
 Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Ga ..

Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon

35 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secu ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secures 2nd position in pistol sho ..

37 seconds ago
 Gaza officials accuse Israeli forces of attacking ..

Gaza officials accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 hours ago
Air Blue flight safely landed in Karachi after bir ..

Air Blue flight safely landed in Karachi after bird strike incident

2 hours ago
 EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness ..

EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness about vaccinations

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 hours ago
 Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 ..

Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 vehicles impounded

2 hours ago
 'Our world collapsed': Brazil dam disaster victims ..

'Our world collapsed': Brazil dam disaster victims seek justice in UK

2 hours ago
 Talal advocates for empowering parliament through ..

Talal advocates for empowering parliament through constitutional amendments

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan