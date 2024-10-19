Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government has received more than 1.5 million applications under the Green Tractor Programme announced for farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has received more than 1.5 million applications under the Green Tractor Programme announced for farmers.

The Punjab government has announced the distribution of 9,500 green tractors under Kisan Programme

but more than 15 lakh applications had been received.

The Chief Minister's office official sources told APP that following the directions of the Punjab CM,

the list of those who will be included in the draw will be posted on October 20.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of application had been completed. The applicant's land was verified

by the concerned Patwar Circle.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the draw of green tractor scheme

as soon as possible.